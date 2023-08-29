Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT: Storms return this evening; Idalia brings rain tomorrow

Atlanta News First at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A First Alert is in place for this evening as storms are beginning to fire up across our area and more storms are expected later this evening. While there is not a widespread severe weather risk tonight, isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out. The bigger issue with storms this evening will be the flooding potential that exists---just like last night’s storms, these will be slow movers.

The rain will be heavy at times and continue through the evening
The rain will be heavy at times and continue through the evening(Atlanta News First)

All eyes are on Hurricane Idalia as it intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, for the latest information on storm intensity and the latest track click here >>

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Greene, Jasper and Putnam counties for Wednesday as 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The rest of north Georgia will see minimal impacts with most other locations receiving less than 1 inch. Rain chances will be highest for our area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Jasper, Putnam and Greene Counties under a flood watch Wednesday.
Jasper, Putnam and Greene Counties under a flood watch Wednesday.(Atlanta News First)

The forecast trends drier as we head into Thursday with lower humidity -- which will make Thursday a golden forecast. Labor Day weekend is looking fantastic as we are expecting lots of sunshine with temperatures hanging out in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures return to the 90s early next week.

Heavier bands of rain expected southeast of Atlanta
Heavier bands of rain expected southeast of Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia | Storm intensifies to category 2
Hurricane Idalia | Storm intensifies to category 2 | Tracking the impacts | 5 p.m. advisory
Florida prepares ahead of Idalia's landfall
Florida prepares ahead of Idalia's landfall
Idalia brings more rain Wednesday
First Alert | Scattered storms are moving through our area
FIRST ALERT: More heavy downpours tonight; flash flooding possible
FIRST ALERT: More heavy downpours tonight