FIRST ALERT: Storms return this evening; Idalia brings rain tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A First Alert is in place for this evening as storms are beginning to fire up across our area and more storms are expected later this evening. While there is not a widespread severe weather risk tonight, isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out. The bigger issue with storms this evening will be the flooding potential that exists---just like last night’s storms, these will be slow movers.

The rain will be heavy at times and continue through the evening (Atlanta News First)

All eyes are on Hurricane Idalia as it intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, for the latest information on storm intensity and the latest track click here >>

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Greene, Jasper and Putnam counties for Wednesday as 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The rest of north Georgia will see minimal impacts with most other locations receiving less than 1 inch. Rain chances will be highest for our area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Jasper, Putnam and Greene Counties under a flood watch Wednesday. (Atlanta News First)

The forecast trends drier as we head into Thursday with lower humidity -- which will make Thursday a golden forecast. Labor Day weekend is looking fantastic as we are expecting lots of sunshine with temperatures hanging out in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures return to the 90s early next week.

Heavier bands of rain expected southeast of Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

