Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Fulton County defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia 2020 election interference case

Ray Smith's Fulton County mugshot
Ray Smith's Fulton County mugshot(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ray Smith, one of the 19 defendants in the election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, has waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty, according to a new court filing.

Smith is the first defendant in the case to enter a plea.

“It is counsel’s understanding that by filing this waiver of arraignment, prior to the arraignment date, that Mr. Smith and the undersigned counsel are excused from appearing at the arraignment calendar on September 6, 2023,” the filing states.

Smith, an attorney for Trump’s 2020 campaign in Georgia, faces a dozen counts in the sprawling racketeering case brought earlier this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, including a number of conspiracy and false statement charges.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE OF THE INDICTMENT HERE

Smith participated in a Georgia Senate hearing in December 2020 where he falsely alleged widespread fraud and voting irregularities and argued that the results “must be vacated and cannot be allowed to stand.”

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Smith made false statements at that hearing about illegal voting by felons and dead people.

The remaining 18 defendants in the case, including former President Donald Trump, will be arraigned in Fulton County on September 6, according to court filings.

It’s not clear whether Trump or the co-defendants will appear in person for the arraignment. The court often allows arraignments via Zoom, or defendants can waive their arraignment appearances if the judge allows. It is also unclear at this point if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court

Latest News

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
It was unclear when the judge planned to make his decision.
Mark Meadows pushing to have his case moved to federal court, no decision made Monday
William S. Duffey, Jr. has been appointed as the new chair of the State Elections Board.
Georgia state elections board chairman resigns
Former President Donald Trump's mugshot is now a mural along Atlanta's beltline