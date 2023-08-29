Back to School
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms another inmate death at jail

This is the third inmate death in August 2023.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was another inmate death at the county jail.

Officials haven’t released additional details about the person or details surrounding what happened.

This is the eighth death this year inside the jail and the third in the month of August.

Alexander Hawkins, 66, and Christopher Smith, 34, died in separate incidents earlier this month. Montay Stinson, 40, died July 31.

FULTON COUNTY JAIL COVERAGE
Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail
‘The system is broken’ Sheriff defends his leadership as DOJ investigates Fulton County Jails
Independent autopsy released on Fulton inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in Atlanta jail files lawsuit, claims jail was negligent
Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility
Inmate dies at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 1 month
Fulton County Jail inmate resuscitated before dying, sheriff’s office says

This summer, the Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation into the conditions of the Fulton County jail. The family of LaShawn Thompson, the inmate allegedly “eaten alive” by bedbugs, reached a $4 million settlement with the county.

The family of another who died in the Atlanta City Detention Center, 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko, is suing the detention center. In a press conference, the family announced they were seeking $10 million in damages.

Meanwhile, county leaders have said they’re moving forward with plans to build a new facility. The new facility could cost $1.7 billion.

