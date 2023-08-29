Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms another inmate death at jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was another inmate death at the county jail.

Officials haven’t released additional details about the person or details surrounding what happened.

This is the eighth death this year inside the jail and the third in the month of August.

Alexander Hawkins, 66, and Christopher Smith, 34, died in separate incidents earlier this month. Montay Stinson, 40, died July 31.

This summer, the Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation into the conditions of the Fulton County jail. The family of LaShawn Thompson, the inmate allegedly “eaten alive” by bedbugs, reached a $4 million settlement with the county.

The family of another who died in the Atlanta City Detention Center, 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko, is suing the detention center. In a press conference, the family announced they were seeking $10 million in damages.

Meanwhile, county leaders have said they’re moving forward with plans to build a new facility. The new facility could cost $1.7 billion.

