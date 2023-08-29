GBI issues warning after state lawmakers threatened, harassed over Trump election indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some state lawmakers have received threats and harassment with just over a week to go until the arraignments of those charged in a sprawling election indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his Republican allies out of Fulton County.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) circulated a letter to lawmakers urging caution and offering help in the wake of harassment and threats.

“In light of recent events in Georgia, and the increased threat rhetoric that has been geared towards state and local officials, the GBI encourages you to submit any communication you receive or other incidents that are of concern to your local law enforcement for vetting and follow up,”the letter states, signed by GBI Director Chris Hovey. “The GBI will vet all the information received and attempt to determine a nexus between these communications and will additionally coordinate with both local law enforcement and Capitol police with any findings.”

Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democrat from the Atlanta area, has been receiving phone calls and even visits to his home in the wake of the indictment.

“Certainly did not expect to get deliveries at my house that were not ordered, or to get phone calls. My wife has received phone calls,” he said. “As a legislator, I don’t have anything to do with those indictments.”

Esteves said one Senate colleague even had a rock thrown through one of the windows of their home.

State lawmakers had no role in issuing charges against Trump and the 18 others charged in the indictment.

On the Republican side, a war of words is stirring up angst amongst colleagues. After some GOP lawmakers refused to back a call by Republican State Sen. Colton Moore for a special legislative session to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, he fired back, calling members of his own party “buzzard cowards.”

Esteves is asking everyone — citizens and lawmakers — to cool down the temperature of their words.

“We have to go back to reaching a level of civility,” he said. “There should never be anything that results in violence or threats of violence or harassment on an elected official or their family.”

