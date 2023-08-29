Grandmother’s home targeted in Southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Southeast Atlanta mother is on high alert after police said someone fired dozens of rounds into her home and took off early Sunday morning.

Karla said her mother is absolutely petrified and she’s just hoping sharing what happened makes a difference in her mother’s peace of mind.

“God is just so real my niece was in the house with my mom and those are the only two that were here,” Karla said.

Karla said her mother is a retired Department of Labor employee who has no enemies but early Sunday morning someone fired 45 rounds into her mother’s home on Glenwood Avenue.

“They shattered the front glass. Thank god her front door is steel so the bullet holes were not able to go through, but her house is completely ruined, from furniture being shot through, pillows, walls, and blinds are messed up… It’s pretty much unlivable,” Karla said.

Karla’s mother, who is 65 years old, was babysitting her granddaughter when her home came under siege with gunfire for four minutes straight.

“It was just a really scary event we honestly don’t know why our home was targeted,” Karla said.

Atlanta Police said they are investigating but the whole neighborhood is on edge knowing no arrest has been made.

“I’m pretty freaked out I was really hoping it was just a firecracker or something,” a neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous said.

Karla just wants answers so that her mother can return back to their family home safely.

“It seems like people are scared to come forward but we are asking the public if you have any information, if you see something just say something,” Karla said.

If you have information regarding the shooting contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

