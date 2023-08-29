Back to School
Gwinnett County school bus involved in crash, students on board OK, district says

There were two students on board.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A school bus in Gwinnett County was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened off Lawrenceville Highway (Hwy. 29) in Lawrenceville.

Two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools officials. They said the students and the bus driver are okay. The students were put on another bus and taken home.

It is not known what school the students were being transported from.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

There were two students on board.
