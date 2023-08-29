Haynes King era kicks off Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech kicks off its 2023 campaign Friday night against Louisville. The ACC rivals start the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

When the Yellow Jackets take the field at 7:30PM, Haynes King will make his first start for the team. King beat out Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson, two returning quarterbacks. Pyron will back up King.

Head coach Brent Key told us Tuesday afternoon, it was a close competition but he made his decision based off of King’s work since January when the QB first got to campus. Coach Key has full confidence in his new quarterback, making it clear that King doesn’t have to look over his shoulder. Key expects King to make mistakes but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop believing in him, “As a coach, you don’t want somebody looking over your shoulder. In the business world, having someone look over your shoulder. You hate someone constantly looking over your shoulder and thinking they’re going to pull what you write or what you do on TV. That they were constantly getting ready to yank you off the set, pull the pen out of your hand. There’s a nervousness when you do that and when you have that feeling, you’re constantly thinking about that.”

King was Texas A&M’s starter to open the season in 2021 and 2022. A broken leg sidelined him after two starts in ‘21. He was benched in ‘22, appearing in six games with five starts. He passed for 1,220 yards for seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Now, King gets a fresh start. Coach Key is giving him a ton of support, “He understands the confidence I have in him, the team has in him, the coaching staff has in him. That he is the guy.”

Tech has two practices to go before seeing the Cardinals Friday. Coach Key gave his players a challenge after Tuesday’s practice saying he wants them “to stay in the moment.”

