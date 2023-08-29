Idalia strengthens to hurricane as it nears Florida coast | Impacts in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Idalia became a hurricane Tuesday morning as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to pick up forward speed while moving northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. The Gulf of Mexico remains abnormally warm, which will help strengthen Idalia into a major, category 3 hurricane before making landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday.

Idalia impacts in south, coastal Georgia

A hurricane and tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern-most counties in Georgia, in addition to the Georgia coast. These watches mean tropical storm and hurricane conditions will be possible with impacts as early as Wednesday.

Idalia impacts in north Georgia

The worst impacts from Idalia will be in Florida and southeast Georgia. For north Georgia and metro Atlanta, we will see minimal impacts on Wednesday, including bands of heavy rain showers and gusty winds throughout the day.

