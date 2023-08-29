Judge sets potential release date for Trump special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County special grand jury report into alleged attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election could be released on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to an order issued Monday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, the full grand jury report will be added to the court’s docket if no objections are filed by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The full special grand jury report has been of intense media interest for months. Earlier this year, Atlanta News First joined media organizations from Georgia and across the country to request the final report’s public release.

The report, which was finalized on Jan. 9, was the result of an eight-month investigation into possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“As anyone with an internet connection now knows, the District Attorney has indicted nineteen individuals for their alleged participation in ‘racketeering enterprise’ purportedly designed to interfere with the lawful administration of the 2020 general election in Georgia,” McBurney wrote Monday. “This exceedingly public development eliminates the due process concerns that animated the February Order --at least for any of the nineteen indictees who might have been named in the special purpose grand jury’s final report.

“Consequently, the undersigned now intends to release the remaining portions of that report, just as the special purpose grand jury requested and as the Code of Georgia requires. Any concerned party that believes something less than everything should be published has until September 2023 to file an objection to complete publication. If no objections are filed by 5:00pm on September 2023, the remainder of the final report will be added to the docket of this matter at 10:00AM on Friday September 2023. If objections are timely filed, they will be carefully considered and new publication date will be announced.”

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted two weeks ago by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Arraignments for all of the defendants have been set for Sept. 6, two days before McBurney’s order that could release the full special grand jury report.

The special grand jury report has been at the center of Willis’ two-plus-year investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s election.

On Jan. 2, 2021, then-President Trump and White House staff - including then-chief of staff Mark Meadows - placed a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of the state’s election.

Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to beat Biden.

