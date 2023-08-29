Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Judge sets potential release date for Trump special grand jury report

The full special grand jury report has been of intense media interest for months.
It was unclear when the judge planned to make his decision.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County special grand jury report into alleged attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election could be released on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to an order issued Monday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, the full grand jury report will be added to the court’s docket if no objections are filed by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The full special grand jury report has been of intense media interest for months. Earlier this year, Atlanta News First joined media organizations from Georgia and across the country to request the final report’s public release.

The report, which was finalized on Jan. 9, was the result of an eight-month investigation into possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“As anyone with an internet connection now knows, the District Attorney has indicted nineteen individuals for their alleged participation in ‘racketeering enterprise’ purportedly designed to interfere with the lawful administration of the 2020 general election in Georgia,” McBurney wrote Monday. “This exceedingly public development eliminates the due process concerns that animated the February Order --at least for any of the nineteen indictees who might have been named in the special purpose grand jury’s final report.

“Consequently, the undersigned now intends to release the remaining portions of that report, just as the special purpose grand jury requested and as the Code of Georgia requires. Any concerned party that believes something less than everything should be published has until September 2023 to file an objection to complete publication. If no objections are filed by 5:00pm on September 2023, the remainder of the final report will be added to the docket of this matter at 10:00AM on Friday September 2023. If objections are timely filed, they will be carefully considered and new publication date will be announced.”

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted two weeks ago by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Arraignments for all of the defendants have been set for Sept. 6, two days before McBurney’s order that could release the full special grand jury report.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN DONALD TRUMP'S HISTORIC FULTON COUNTY INDICTMENT
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Arraignments set for Donald Trump, co-defendants
Atlanta mural artist captures historic mugshot of former President Donald Trump
What comes next for former President Trump and defendants in election interference case

The special grand jury report has been at the center of Willis’ two-plus-year investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s election.

On Jan. 2, 2021, then-President Trump and White House staff - including then-chief of staff Mark Meadows - placed a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of the state’s election.

READ: Donald Trump’s entire call to Brad Raffensperger

Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to beat Biden.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Latest News

OTT DESK AM
First defendant in Trump indictment enters not guilty plea
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Ray Smith's Fulton County mugshot
First Fulton County defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia 2020 election interference case
Georgia Youth Justice Coalition press conference
60 years after the March on Washington, students announce new work to bring equality