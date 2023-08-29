Back to School
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is tracking Hurricane Idalia.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s projected landfall.

The state of emergency went into effect Tuesday and lasts until Friday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” Kemp said. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

The storm is expected to move through Georgia on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds throughout Southeast Georgia.

Idalia will likely make landfall as a major, category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning in the Big Bend region of Florida.

Tropical storm and hurricane warnings are now in effect for counties in southeast Georgia, which mean both tropical storm and hurricane conditions are expected with the biggest impacts of heavy rain and wind on Wednesday.

Read the full order here.

