Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man hit and killed by car on Franklin Gateway, Marietta police say

Franklin Gateway
Franklin Gateway(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a car, according to Marietta police.

Police said the man was hit shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near 1034 Franklin Gateway. A 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling when a man stepped into the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to police.

The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone where he later died of his injuries. The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Marietta police at 770-794-5384.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Latest News

Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
Deaf man with autism hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
Grandmother’s home targeted in Southeast Atlanta shooting
Grandmother’s home targeted in Southeast Atlanta shooting
As strong storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Monday, there are reports of...
Strong storms bring down trees across metro Atlanta, prompt flash flood warning
Boy found by police
Atlanta police seeking public’s help locating child’s family