Man hit and killed by car on Franklin Gateway, Marietta police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a car, according to Marietta police.

Police said the man was hit shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near 1034 Franklin Gateway. A 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling when a man stepped into the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to police.

The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone where he later died of his injuries. The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Marietta police at 770-794-5384.

