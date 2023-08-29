Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Marietta man sentenced after jury finds him guilty of repeatedly raping child

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of raping a young girl.

In February of 2021, Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating 68-year-old John Galczynski after an underage child told her therapist she had been repeatedly raped by a relative, according to the Cobb County District Attorney.

The district attorney’s office said the girl told investigators about a specific incident dating back to when she was only five years old.

Court documents show another woman also came forward, alleging that she, too, was molested and repeatedly raped by Galczynski from the age of 11 to 19 years old.

A Cobb County jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape, one count of child molestation and one count of incest. Galczynski was sentenced to life in prison, followed by 69 additional years behind bars and one additional year of probation to be served after.

“The defendant repeatedly abused the victim when she was just five years old and forced her to do unspeakable things to him. This child gave powerful testimony at trial which allowed the jury to see the pattern of abuse and hold Mr. Galczynski accountable for his crimes. The hard work of law enforcement, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and this jury ensured this predator cannot victimize any more children.” said Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor, who prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Mays vs Douglas County
VIDEO: High school football coach in Atlanta strikes player on sideline during game

Latest News

Idalia is now a hurricane as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Idalia strengthens to hurricane with impacts in north Georgia Wednesday
Field guards hold onto a fan as he tries to reach Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna...
Fans run onto field and one makes contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.
Georgia attorney Sonny Seiler has died at the age of 90. He was owner of the University of...
Sonny Seiler of Georgia football mascots and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" dies at 90
Tree down on Greystone Road NW.
Storm damage reported around metro Atlanta