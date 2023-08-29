Marietta man sentenced after jury finds him guilty of repeatedly raping child

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of raping a young girl.

In February of 2021, Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating 68-year-old John Galczynski after an underage child told her therapist she had been repeatedly raped by a relative, according to the Cobb County District Attorney.

The district attorney’s office said the girl told investigators about a specific incident dating back to when she was only five years old.

Court documents show another woman also came forward, alleging that she, too, was molested and repeatedly raped by Galczynski from the age of 11 to 19 years old.

A Cobb County jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape, one count of child molestation and one count of incest. Galczynski was sentenced to life in prison, followed by 69 additional years behind bars and one additional year of probation to be served after.

“The defendant repeatedly abused the victim when she was just five years old and forced her to do unspeakable things to him. This child gave powerful testimony at trial which allowed the jury to see the pattern of abuse and hold Mr. Galczynski accountable for his crimes. The hard work of law enforcement, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and this jury ensured this predator cannot victimize any more children.” said Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor, who prosecuted the case.

