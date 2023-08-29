Northeast Atlanta neighborhood hit hard by storms, more expected to roll in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean-up efforts continue in a Northeast Atlanta neighborhood as another round of storms moves in on Tuesday.

A massive tree fell on top of multiple cars on Bramblewood Drive Monday night.

Belle Bynoe’s roommate’s car was one of those.

“We heard the sound. It was crazy it sounded like an explosion you heard crashing,” she said.

Bynoe said it’s a feeling you never fully understand until unlucky cards are dealt your way.

“Looked out the window and this huge tree had just fallen across the street. It smashed three cars very scary,” she said.

Neighbors said it took almost 24 hours for crews to come out and remove the massive tree from the road. The storm’s destruction comes as Hurricane Idalia hones in on Florida.

Metro Atlanta won’t see any significant impacts, but parts of South Georgia could.

Lisa Rodriguez-Presley with Georgia Emergency Management said crews are on standby.

“We maintain a stockpile of supplies for emergencies. We have generators on hand that can be delivered to medical facilities and other emergency centers, all of those are kept on hand,” Rodriguez-Presley said.

Neighbors on Bramblewood Drive said insurance companies are covering the damage to the cars.

Byone said they’re counting their blessings.

“It’s tragic for the car but luckily, nobody got hurt,” she said.

