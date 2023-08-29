Back to School
Police locate family of non-verbal child found in northeast Atlanta

Boy found by police
Boy found by police(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they have located the family of a “non-verbal, possibly autistic, young man.”

Just after midnight, APD sent out an update and said the male had been identified.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search and shared our social media posts.

Original story:

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the family of a “non-verbal, possibly autistic, young man.”

Officers responded to a criminal trespass call at 810 N. Highland Ave. NE, where they found the boy. Officers were not able to find the boy’s family in the area. Police said medical personnel offered the boy medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.

