Red Cross, Georgia Power mobilize in preparation for Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Georgia are among those who have mobilized to southern Georgia to help respond as needed for Hurricane Idalia.

Many in Georgia are bracing for Hurricane Idalia and the impact it will have once it makes landfall.

“The majority of our efforts right now are focused on kind of where we’re seeing the storm tracking,” said Evan Peterson, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Georgia.

Peterson said right now, more than 100 people are assigned to storm response with more on standby.

Many Red Cross volunteers left Monday night and early Tuesday morning to the southern part of the state with vans loaded with supplies.

“We’re talking with local and municipal leaders, government and state leaders about what your needs in your community look like, obviously every town, every neighborhood is different,” said Peterson.

Peterson said the American Red Cross of Georgia is prepared to open up shelters should Idalia take a turn for the worst and the requests come in.

“We’re looking at possibly bringing cots, we’re looking at possibly bringing food, we’re looking at bringing water, counseling,” said Peterson.

Local Red Cross volunteers aren’t the only ones making the drive to the southeast part of the state.

Georgia Power also has people in place.

“We’re mobilizing crews to be as close to the impacted area as possible while keeping them out of the direct line of the storm for safety reasons. So they can be in place to respond once the danger passes as quickly as possible,” Andrew Vickery, Georgia Power spokesperson, said.

Georgia Power is also reminding people in and outside metro Atlanta to prepare for possible downed trees and power outages.

“Make sure you have an emergency kit, make sure your cell phone is fully charged,” Vickery said.

Agencies and organizations across the state are urging Georgia residents to take warnings seriously.

“Don’t hedge your bets and say we can ride this out and do it. You need to listen to your emergency management officials. They have your safety top of mind,” said Peterson.

During a storm, Georgia Power reminds people to take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors.

Following a storm, people should avoid areas with debris or downed trees.

Georgia Power has an interactive outage map that allows users to see where outages are across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.