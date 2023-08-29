Storm damage reported around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storms that kept many people up around metro Atlanta Monday night left some damage around town.

The heavy rain washed out a road in Smyrna. A portion of Spring Hill Parkway is now closed in the area that runs parallel to I-285. Crews tell us this is not going to be an easy fix and they expect the road to stay closed through the day as they make repairs. They’ve set up signs far ahead of the closure to make sure drivers are aware of the detour.

Heavy rain washed out a portion of Spring Hill Road in Smyrna. (Atlanta News First)

In the Virginia Highland neighborhood in the east part of Atlanta, a fallen tree has Springdale Road closed off where it meets Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Tree Down at Ponce De Leon Avenue NE/Springdale Road NE. (Atlanta News First)

Another tree was blown over by the strong wind and rain in the Collier Heights subdivision in the Collier Hills neighborhood, which is just off Northside Drive. The tree seems to have fallen from a yard into the roadway.

Tree branches fell on top of a vehicle on Grant Street in southeast Atlanta.

A tree branch fell on a Jeep at Grant St. SE in Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

A tree came down on Greystone Road in northwest Atlanta.

Tree down on Greystone Road NW. (Atlanta News First)

