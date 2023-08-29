Towns County man goes missing in ‘extremely difficult to search’ area, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Towns County law enforcement and fire department officials are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Steven Murphy, 38, reportedly went missing from his home in the True Love Mtn. Road area on Saturday, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said he left without his wallet or cell phone and wearing nothing more than shorts and socks.

The sheriff’s office said the area around Murphy’s home is steep, heavily wooded and “extremely difficult to search.” A search has been conducted near his home to no avail.

A K-9 unit, Georgia State Patrol helicopter and Towns County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit are now involved in the search, as is the Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with information should contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 896-4444 or call 911.

