11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 11 people were hospitalized after a Delta flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.
A flight from Milan, Italy to Atlanta “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. According to records on FlightAware, the flight landed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Delta said the plane had 151 passengers and 14 crew aboard and that the airline provided accommodations to passengers and crew who were not injured. According to Delta, the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew.
Delta provided the following statement:
Severe weather hit the Atlanta area as the plane was landing.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.