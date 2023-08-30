Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

(Olivier Cabaret / CC BY 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 11 people were hospitalized after a Delta flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

A flight from Milan, Italy to Atlanta “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. According to records on FlightAware, the flight landed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Delta said the plane had 151 passengers and 14 crew aboard and that the airline provided accommodations to passengers and crew who were not injured. According to Delta, the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew.

Delta provided the following statement:

Severe weather hit the Atlanta area as the plane was landing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions because of flooding.
Roads closed due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta, flash flood warning issued
A student at an Atlanta public charter school was found with a gun and knife. It happened at...
School officials: Metro Atlanta student found with gun, knife
Idalia 8 PM Tuesday
Idalia continues to strengthen in Gulf of Mexico
The fans, Jefferson Gonzoles-Merida, left, and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, right, were arrested and...
VIDEO: Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game