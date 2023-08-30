11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 11 people were hospitalized after a Delta flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

A flight from Milan, Italy to Atlanta “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. According to records on FlightAware, the flight landed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Delta said the plane had 151 passengers and 14 crew aboard and that the airline provided accommodations to passengers and crew who were not injured. According to Delta, the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew.

Delta provided the following statement:

Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital.

Severe weather hit the Atlanta area as the plane was landing.

