Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping facilities to Idalia evacuees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities for people seeking shelter from Hurricane Idalia.

Limited space is available at the Hampton location for $35. The NASCAR track has opened its facilities in the past during major hurricanes. In 2018 and 2019, evacuees stayed in the speedway’s camping areas during hurricanes Florence, Michael and Dorian.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said the speedway has been working with Henry County Emergency Management for more than a decade.

Hutchinson said, “Anyone who is looking to get out of the path of Idalia is welcome to stay with us here at AMS. With hundreds of acres of campgrounds and supporting infrastructure, our facility is well equipped to help in times of need.”

Anyone looking to secure a spot should call the Speedway’s ticket office at 770-946-4211.

