Atlanta’s PeachtreeTV becomes CW affiliate

Gray Television expanded its partnership with the network and will air across 55 markets.
Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - PeachtreeTV will officially become a CW Network affiliate, they announced Thursday.

Under the new agreement, the CW expanded its network affiliation agreement with Gray Television and will air in 55 markets across the country, 42 of which are covered under the new terms, they said.

“Atlanta is an important market for the CW, especially with ACC football and basketball debuting this Fall and NASCAR’s Xfinity Series racing coming in 2025,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network.

The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year.

Peachtree TV will continue to air award-winning local news from Atlanta News First (WANF), and entertainment programming from Atlanta creators, including Monica Pearson One-on-One.

“We are very excited to join the CW network. While our commitment to original local programming will continue, adding ACC football and basketball along with the CW’s exciting primetime lineup – including Inside the NFL - will continue to make Peachtree TV a growing destination for television fans,” said Erik Schrader, Vice President/General Manager of WANF and WPCH.

The official launch will take place on Sept. 2.

