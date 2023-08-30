3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help solving cold case

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department put out a statement requesting help solving a...
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department put out a statement requesting help solving a sexual assault cold case from 1986.(KGWN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a decades-old cold case.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department put out a statement requesting help solving a sexual assault cold case from 1986.

The post asked for any doctor or nurse who worked in the emergency room at R.T. Jones Hospital in 1986 to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 928-0239 and ask for Sgt. Robert Haugh.

The department did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Surveillance video shows MARTA bus driver falling asleep before crash
See it yourself: MARTA bus driver falls asleep before crash
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia still a category 1 storm as it moves up Georgia coast

Latest News

Downtown Atlanta
Atlanta’s PeachtreeTV becomes CW affiliate
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia still a category 1 storm as it moves up Georgia coast
Trees damage a home in Turner County, Georgia.
Photos: Damage from Hurricane Idalia across Georgia, Florida
OTT DESK PM
Hurricane Idalia moves through Florida, now moving through coastal Georgia