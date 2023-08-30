Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help solving cold case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a decades-old cold case.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department put out a statement requesting help solving a sexual assault cold case from 1986.

The post asked for any doctor or nurse who worked in the emergency room at R.T. Jones Hospital in 1986 to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 928-0239 and ask for Sgt. Robert Haugh.

The department did not provide further details.

