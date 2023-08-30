College Park firefighters fearful for their safety after two drive-by shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park firefighters are fearful for their safety after two drive-by shootings, fire officials said.

“I think as being responders, we’re used to being 9-1-1 and going to help somebody. It’s not often we’re ever the victims of crime,” said College Park Deputy Fire Chief Sterling Jones.

At least three bullets shattered truck bay windows at Fire Station One on Friday at around 1 a.m. One of the bullets hit an office used as sleeping quarters. Deputy Fire Chief Jones said the first drive-by shooting happened on July 20 at around 12 a.m. at Fire Station Two on Sullivan Road.

A little over a month later, on Aug. 24, another shooting at Fire Station One on College Street.

“I’ve been doing this job over thirty years and I have yet to see anything like this,” said Jones. “There’s a good chance that person could have been working at the desk. Could have been getting up to go to bed.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jones said he is thankful nobody was injured, but admitted the emotional scars are very real.

“These are people we rely on, these are people we work with every day. And the thought of someone being injured by a random act of violence is really concerning for us,” said Jones.

College Park police are investigating the two incidents and the city has approved the installation of bulletproof glass at the fire stations.

The city is also providing counseling for firefighters in need.

Atlanta News First reached out to College Park police about the investigation and are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.