Donald Trump protesting speedy trial attempts by Fulton DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s new Georgia lead attorney filed a response Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court to District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempts at an Oct. 26, 2023, trial date for all 19 defendants named in her office’s sweeping, historic indictment two weeks ago of Trump and his GOP allies.

Steve Sadow’s motion also confirms Trump will be seeking to remove his case from state court to a federal one, similar to attempts by his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to do the same.

On Tuesday, Willis filed a filed a motion seeking to expedite all of the 19 co-defendants’ cases. Her office’s motion came after co-defendants Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell both filed motions for a speedy trial.

“Apparently, the DA’s office does not believe the Court understands how to properly exercise its discretion to manage this case, with its 98-page indictment returned on August 14, 2023, charging 19 defendants, with 41 various charges,” Sadow’s motion said. “Apparently, the DA’s office believes it knows far better than the Court how to protect each defendant’s federal and state constitutional right to a fair trial and due process of law, which necessarily includes sufficient time to prepare to defend against a RICO conspiracy charge.”

Trump and all of his co-defendants are set to be arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Several of those co-defendants have already entered “not guilty” pleas and waived their arraignment dates.

Also on Wednesday:

A federal judge held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, as part of their lawsuit.

Their complaint from December 2021 accused Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers and a confidant of the former Republican president, of defaming them by stating they had engaged in fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a statement Wednesday, the women said they had endured a “living nightmare” and an unimaginable “wave of hatred and threats” because of Giuliani’s comments.

“Nothing can restore all we lost, but today’s ruling is yet another neutral finding that has confirmed what we have known all along: that there was never any truth to any of the accusations about us and that we did nothing wrong. We were smeared for purely political reasons, and the people responsible can and should be held accountable,” they said.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.