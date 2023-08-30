Falcons roster set ahead of regular season start next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons have officially announced their 53-man roster ahead of week one’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Our initial 53-man roster is in ⬇ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 29, 2023

As of Wednesday, the team was still securing the final two spots on their 16-man practice squad.

One of the biggest surprises of the 53-man roster was tight end John Fitzpatrick making the final cut while Parker Hesse was cut before landing on the Falcons practice squad.

Fitzpatrick, a former Georgia Bulldog and Marist High School alumnus, says he’s grown the most in confidence after missing the 2022 season with an injury.

As for the team, head coach Arthur Smith told media he felt his team has surprised him throughout camp with how mature they are.

The Falcons will have the weekend off before falling into a regular-season schedule.

