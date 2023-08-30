3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Falcons roster set ahead of regular season start next week

Fitzpatrick makes 53; Hesse lands on the practice squad
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons have officially announced their 53-man roster ahead of week one’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

As of Wednesday, the team was still securing the final two spots on their 16-man practice squad.

One of the biggest surprises of the 53-man roster was tight end John Fitzpatrick making the final cut while Parker Hesse was cut before landing on the Falcons practice squad.

Fitzpatrick, a former Georgia Bulldog and Marist High School alumnus, says he’s grown the most in confidence after missing the 2022 season with an injury.

As for the team, head coach Arthur Smith told media he felt his team has surprised him throughout camp with how mature they are.

The Falcons will have the weekend off before falling into a regular-season schedule.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Surveillance video shows MARTA bus driver falling asleep before crash
See it yourself: MARTA bus driver falls asleep before crash
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves up Georgia coast

Latest News

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key meets with media on August 29th, 2023 ahead of the yellow...
Haynes King era kicks off Friday
Saturday's Great Atlanta Bash is one you won't want to miss!
High School Football: Triple-header on tap for today’s Great Atlanta Bash
Kathryn Wood admonishes a reporter for being too loud on the 10th tee at East Lake Golf Club...
“You need to be quiet’: ‘Quiet Gal’ one of many dedicated volunteers at TOUR Championship
Chad Parker holds up a silver-encased replica of the Calamity Jane, which is presented to the...
‘Calamity Jane’ awaits Tour Championship winner