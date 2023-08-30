Back to School
Female-focused non-profits receive funds from Atlanta Women’s Foundation

Atlanta Women's Foundation
Atlanta Women's Foundation(Atlanta News First)
By Asia Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 20 non-profit organizations serving underserved and underprivileged women and girls are getting an extra boost to continue their work. The Atlanta Women’s Foundation just handed out $1.1 million to groups in multiple counties across metro Atlanta.

Vice President of Development and Communications Ali Cobb said post-COVID research on metro Atlanta girls revealed “alarming data on self harm and suicidal thoughts.” The research found that nearly 20% of girls in five metro Atlanta counties considered self-harm in 2020.

They also found that poverty rates are highest for girls of color and girls are more likely to live in poverty than boys.

Cobb said, “So it’s important to invest in those areas and programs that are helping girls experiencing poverty to have access to these resources that they might not otherwise have.”

It’s the reason why the Atlanta Women’s Foundation has provided over $1.1 million to 21 nonprofits in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Fulton counties.

Another program will give $2.5 million to 10 local non-profits over the next five years.

All of them serve women and girls experiencing poverty.

Atlanta Women’s Foundation Chief Mission Officer DiShonda Hughes said, “Investment specifically in girl-serving organizations has not been a priority for many institutional funders throughout the years, as they choose to focus on broader groups. Our research-based investment in the health, wellness, and success of metro Atlanta’s young girls is a critical path to ensure a prosperous future for the Atlanta region and population.”

Ste(a)m Truck Executive Director Martha Francis said, “The grant through Atlanta Women’s Foundation is so helpful to multiple Ste(a)m Truck’s impact.”

Ste(a)m Truck is an educational non-profit supporting underserved students. They received 50,000 dollars.

“The girls that we serve, might not be able to engage in this way. They might not have the resources,” Francis said. “Whether it’s in their communites, in their families, or in the school. So we’re just really excited to be able to partner offer really great, hands-on, exciting, engaging opportunities and help connect them with future career pathways.”

