FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to increase in metro Atlanta today due to Idalia

Idalia strengthens to a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Big Bend.
By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain in metro Atlanta late this afternoon and evening due to Hurricane Idalia.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 50%

More rain this afternoon, evening

It will be dry in north Georgia for your morning commute. As Hurricane Idalia tracks through southeast Georgia this afternoon, the outer rain bands will impact metro Atlanta with scattered rain between 3 p.m. and midnight.

Some of the tropical showers may be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected.

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for Wednesday evening
Forecast map for Wednesday evening(Atlanta News First)

Dry Thursday through Labor Day weekend

After Idalia passes us by today, expect dry weather for the rest of the week and through Labor Day weekend.

