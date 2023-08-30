Fulton County school employee recognized for getting students excited about food

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whether it’s a fruit or vegetable, a hero or a villain, Chef Reggie is not afraid to do what it takes to get students at Fulton County Schools passionate about food — even if it means wearing costumes to lunch.

“We deal with a lot of kids who may not have certain types of food at home, so I want to make sure that when they come into our cafeteria this is almost like Disney Land,” said William Sloan, also known as Chef Reggie.

He spends a lot of time with his team making sure kids have healthy food, they want to eat. Students make their own seasonings that are low in sodium, and they have put more of an emphasis on fresh foods.

Right now, Chef Reggie and his team are getting ready for the Food Choice Challenge, where kids from different schools will get to help decide what items will be on the menu.

Chef Reggie is being nationally recognized by an organization called No Kid Hungry. They are spotlighting school nutrition directors across the country — people they believe are making a difference in the lives of kids by making sure they have healthy foods to eat.

The nonprofit is trying to make sure every child has access to healthy meals. In Fulton County, organizers helped local schools purchase new kitchen equipment. They have recognized Chef Reggie as a No Kid Hungry Hero.

“That is how you show the love — it is those little things that go a long way,” said Sloan.

To learn more about No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger, visit the link below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.