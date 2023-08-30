3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia Tech’s Buzz to participate in mascot competition, raise money for cancer awareness

Buzz vs Louie
Buzz vs Louie(Aflac)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech football is gearing up for their season opener against Louisville this Friday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. But that’s not the only thing to watch for: Georgia Tech mascot Buzz will face off against Louisville’s Louie to raise money for childhood cancer patient care.

The mascots will compete at Aflac’s The Brand Football Combine at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Buzz will raise money for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Louie will raise money for Norton Children’s of Louisville.

You can join the competition by donating here to help Buzz take home the win!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Surveillance video shows MARTA bus driver falling asleep before crash
See it yourself: MARTA bus driver falls asleep before crash
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves up Georgia coast

Latest News

William Sloan, Chef Reggie
Fulton County school employee recognized for getting students excited about food
Nancy Pagan Tucker
Head of ministry helping single mothers gets a big surprise
Atlanta Women's Foundation
Female-focused non-profits receive funds from Atlanta Women’s Foundation
APS partners with entertainment icons, Jimmy Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre.
Rapper Dr. Dre & entertainment icon Jimmy Iovine partner with Atlanta Public Schools