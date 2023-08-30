Georgia Tech’s Buzz to participate in mascot competition, raise money for cancer awareness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech football is gearing up for their season opener against Louisville this Friday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. But that’s not the only thing to watch for: Georgia Tech mascot Buzz will face off against Louisville’s Louie to raise money for childhood cancer patient care.

The mascots will compete at Aflac’s The Brand Football Combine at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Buzz will raise money for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Louie will raise money for Norton Children’s of Louisville.

You can join the competition by donating here to help Buzz take home the win!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.