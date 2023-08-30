Head of ministry helping single mothers gets a big surprise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One Cherokee County woman understands the struggle of being a single parent and made it her mission to give hope to other single moms.

The Atlanta News First Surprise Squad met up with Nancy Pagan Tucker, the woman responsible for a ministry that provides aid and resources to single mothers.

Amber Jones, who was pregnant with her now eight-year-old son while enrolled at Kennesaw State University, is one such person helped by Tucker’s ministry.

“I was doing really well; my grades were great and I had an unplanned pregnancy,” said Amber.

She dropped out of school, moved back home with her mother, and struggled just to make ends meet.

“I couldn’t afford housing,” explained Amber,” it was so expensive, and I was working two jobs at the time, and I still couldn’t afford it.” When things seemed hopeless, Amber found Serenade Heights. “Our mission statement is seeing single moms succeed and dream again,” said Tucker.

Tucker knows the struggle all too well, having found herself a widow with two young children. “I wasn’t working, I hadn’t worked in 13 years; I would have to go back to school or find work cause I couldn’t live off the charity of others forever,” said Tucker.

That’s when her pastor asked her to teach a single moms class for Sunday school. From that first class, a ministry was born. Serenade Heights offers two years of transitional housing for moms as they are coached and mentored, also providing workshops covering everything from budgeting to cooking to parenting. “Some of our moms come to us way below poverty level, some are barely scraping by, some of them just need emotional support,” said Tucker. The ministry was just what Amber needed to get her life back on track, graduating school and moving into her own home. “I graduated MAGNA CUM LAUDE from KSU, so exciting, " said Amber.

The Atlanta News First Surprise Squad decided it was time to give back to Tucker after her having given so much to others. Alongside Beaver Toyota and United Community Bank, Tucker was presented with a check for $1500 and a $200 Papadeaux’s gift card, the latter being the perfect treat for the New Orleans native.

Over the last ten years, Serenade Heights has transitioned more than 30 families, with a waiting list of those seeking help. If you want to contribute to their cause, you can do so through here.

