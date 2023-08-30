Inside look at a Georgia Power Storm Center as state braces for Idalia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Atlanta, over 200 miles from southeast Georgia where Idalia is leaving its mark, a team at Georgia Power is working around the clock out of their storm center.

“This is basically the hub for everything that happens that is storm-related when it comes to the company,” said Georgia Power Spokesperson, Kelly Richardson.

That includes everything from monitoring weather patterns to coordinating specifics on where to send crews.

“They are out of the way of direct impact but close enough so that they can quickly get into the impacted areas once it is safe to do so,” said Richardson.

Georgia Power is also leaning on its sister companies like Alabama Power and Mississippi Power who are also in place down south ready to restore power.

“From line workers to engineers to damage assessment crews, it takes a lot of logistical parts to do these restoration efforts,” said Richardson.

Part of that effort requires closely monitoring where the outages pop up.

An online interactive outage map allows Georgia residents to track the estimated times when power will be restored. Residents can also report outages in their area.

The center is also where Georgia Power receives information from state agencies and organizations to help them make critical decisions impacting customers and their crews.

“We always want to make sure that not only our customers, but our crews are safe when they’re out there in the brunt of it responding to get power back on,” said Richardson.

Georgia Power is reminding residents to stay clear of downed trees and power lines.

