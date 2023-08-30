LIVE UPDATES: Idalia now a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Idalia is now a major Category 4 storm as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is currently packing 130 mph winds as it bears down on Florida’s Big Bend.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall around 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region.

5:30 a.m. | A dry morning is expected in Atlanta with rain increasing throughout the metro this afternoon due to Hurricane Idalia.

5:27 a.m. | Savannah/Tybee Island upgrades to a Hurricane Warning with a Storm Surge Warning in effect along the Georgia Coast.

5 a.m. | Idalia strengthens to a major Category 4 hurricane as it bears down on Florida.

