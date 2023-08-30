Back to School
LIVE UPDATES: Idalia now a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Idalia is now a major Category 4 storm as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is currently packing 130 mph winds as it bears down on Florida’s Big Bend.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall around 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Atlanta News First has crews in Perry, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, to bring you LIVE Team Coverage throughout the day with the latest developments on Hurricane Idalia.

5:30 a.m. | A dry morning is expected in Atlanta with rain increasing throughout the metro this afternoon due to Hurricane Idalia.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening
Forecast map for Wednesday evening(Atlanta News First)

5:27 a.m. | Savannah/Tybee Island upgrades to a Hurricane Warning with a Storm Surge Warning in effect along the Georgia Coast.

5 a.m. | Idalia strengthens to a major Category 4 hurricane as it bears down on Florida.

Hurricane Idalia a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds
Hurricane Idalia a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds(Atlanta News First)

