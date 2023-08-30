3-Degree Guarantee
Man’s death at Peachtree Creek ruled homicide, police say

File Photo
File Photo(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are now investigating the case of a man found in Peachtree Creek as a homicide, they said.

The man’s body was found in Peachtree Creek near 1101 Lakeshore Crossing NE just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27. He was pronounced dead on the scene and police first said there were “no obvious signs of trauma.”

That changed Aug. 29 when the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told police the man had “sustained a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma.”

The man has not been identified by police. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

