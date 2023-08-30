Man’s death at Peachtree Creek ruled homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are now investigating the case of a man found in Peachtree Creek as a homicide, they said.

The man’s body was found in Peachtree Creek near 1101 Lakeshore Crossing NE just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27. He was pronounced dead on the scene and police first said there were “no obvious signs of trauma.”

That changed Aug. 29 when the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told police the man had “sustained a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma.”

The man has not been identified by police. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

