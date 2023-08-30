3-Degree Guarantee
Over 100 flights canceled into, out of Atlanta Airport due to Hurricane Idalia

The flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 100 flights into and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had to be canceled due to Hurricane Idalia.

According to FlightAware, 110 flights were cancelled into or out of ATL and 134 flights were delayed as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Most of the cancelled flights were going to Floridian airports that are shut down due to the hurricane.

“I spent a lot of money to get to Greece and I don’t want to miss it, I couldn’t let a hurricane stop me,” said Cynthia Womack. “I live in Jacksonville, Florida. I didn’t know if the airport was going to shut down, so I said what’s the best thing to do? Get on a Greyhound and come to Atlanta.”

Womack is one of hundreds whose plans are impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

“Stuck in Atlanta. We’re supposed to go to Fort Lauderdale, no way there, the whole state of Florida is covered in rain,” said Cindy Harris.

Harris’s final destination is nowhere near the storm, but she’s still stuck.

“We are cancelling our flight and we’re going to do a different route with a different airline to do a straight shot to Vegas,” said Harris.

And then there’s Jason Bygraves. He spent a month in Nigeria and thought he’d finally be home today.

“Coming from Nigeria, connecting from Atlanta to Miami, Miami to Kingston, Jamaica,” said Bygraves.

But Idalia had other plans, cancelling his flight and sticking him on standby.

“I just miss my kids man. I have three wonderful children, I’m longing to see them,” said Bygraves.

