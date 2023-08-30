3-Degree Guarantee
Photos: Damage from Hurricane Idalia across Georgia, Florida

The worst of the storm, as of Wednesday afternoon, is moving through south Georgia.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida as a powerful category 3 storm.

As the storm moved through Florida and now moving through Georgia as of Wednesday afternoon, damage was left behind in its wake.

In Georgia, damage was left behind mostly in Valdosta and Lake Park. Both are right above the Georgia and Florida line.

Damage photos in south Georgia:

In Florida, Idalia dealt a major blow to the Big Bend area, which is where the hurricane made landfall.

Damage photos in Taylor County, Florida:

Damage photo in Cedar Key, Florida:

Homes in Florida now underwater after Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia damages Florida towns
Hurricane Idalia's storm surge threatens millions
Hurricane Idalia hits south Georgia
