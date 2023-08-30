Roads closed due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta, flash flood warning issued

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather pushing through metro Atlanta has closed several roads in the area.

8:27 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Sandy Springs, Johns Creek and Dunwoody until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warning including Sandy Springs GA, Johns Creek GA and Dunwoody GA until 4:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/UYzDPCdlEQ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 30, 2023

8:24 p.m.

All lanes of I-285 Westbound are closed at Ashford Dunwoody Road due to flooding, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

I-285W at Ashford Dunwoody Road (Dunwoody Police Department)

***ALL LANES I-285 WB at ASHFORD DUNWOODY RD ARE NOW CLOSED DUE TO EXTREME FLOODING *** Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:20 p.m.

A Sandy Springs road is closed because of flooding, according to police.

Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed.

The road is closed in both directions because of the flooding, police said.

