Roads closed due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta, flash flood warning issued
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather pushing through metro Atlanta has closed several roads in the area.
8:27 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Sandy Springs, Johns Creek and Dunwoody until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
8:24 p.m.
All lanes of I-285 Westbound are closed at Ashford Dunwoody Road due to flooding, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.
8:20 p.m.
A Sandy Springs road is closed because of flooding, according to police.
Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed.
The road is closed in both directions because of the flooding, police said.
