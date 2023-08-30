Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

School officials: Metro Atlanta student found with gun, knife

A student at an Atlanta public charter school was found with a gun and knife. It happened at...
A student at an Atlanta public charter school was found with a gun and knife. It happened at Wesley International Academy on Tuesday afternoon.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A student at an Atlanta public charter school was found with a gun and knife, according to school officials.

It happened at Wesley International Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

School officials, in a note sent to parents and guardians, said an unloaded gun and knife were found in the student’s backpack and were “immediately seized.”

“The student was immediately pulled from class and addressed appropriately in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools Code of Conduct,” the letter states.

The letter also states the school approached the situation with the “utmost seriousness.”

“We enforce a zero-tolerance policy for a weapon to be found in our building. As always, we will continue to search for ways to increase all safety measures within and around our school building,” the letter states.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions because of flooding.
Roads closed due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta, flash flood warning issued
Idalia 8 PM Tuesday
Idalia continues to strengthen in Gulf of Mexico
The fans, Jefferson Gonzoles-Merida, left, and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, right, were arrested and...
VIDEO: Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game
They were charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.
Fans arrested after running onto field, knocking down Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. during game