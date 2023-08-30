School officials: Metro Atlanta student found with gun, knife

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A student at an Atlanta public charter school was found with a gun and knife, according to school officials.

It happened at Wesley International Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

School officials, in a note sent to parents and guardians, said an unloaded gun and knife were found in the student’s backpack and were “immediately seized.”

“The student was immediately pulled from class and addressed appropriately in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools Code of Conduct,” the letter states.

The letter also states the school approached the situation with the “utmost seriousness.”

“We enforce a zero-tolerance policy for a weapon to be found in our building. As always, we will continue to search for ways to increase all safety measures within and around our school building,” the letter states.

