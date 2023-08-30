Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

See inside Atlanta-based Waffle House ‘war room’ ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Waffle House may have to temporarily close around seven locations due to Idalia.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Waffle House is normally open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. One of the only times they close their doors is when severe weather strikes.

At Waffle House headquarters in Norcross, a team of leaders is tracking Hurricane Idalia. They’re sending teams to Florida and Coastal Georgia to help potentially close and re-open stores impacted by the storm.

Inside their “war room” they have radars, maps, and live camera feeds that can track which Waffle House locations have damage.

Will Mizell, Waffle House Vice President of Marketing, says safety comes first. If a store is in the direct path of a hurricane, they usually shut it down.

“Everything we do in this crisis is about people, power, and food,” Mizell said.

Once the storm blows through, Mizell says it’s the company’s goal to re-open as quickly as possible so their employees can make money and help comfort a community in crisis. He remembers the impact the restaurant chain had on New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina in the early 2000s.

“It just kind of gives them a little more normalcy and you kind of go, okay this was a really bad event. But at least I’ve got a good, warm meal and the people here are great, and I just feel better,” Mizell said.

Mizell said Tuesday night they were most concerned about their stores in Lake City and Live Oak, Florida.

Waffle House may have to temporarily close around seven locations due to Idalia. But they will continue to monitor all locations as the storm makes landfall.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
‘I’m in enough trouble’ | Mark Meadows testifies in federal court
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
The scene of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.
Man shot, killed in Midtown parking garage after reported car break-ins, police say
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Latest News

11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart.
Walmart announces plans to return neighborhood market to Vine City
(Source: Atlanta Motor Speedway/Twitter)
Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping facilities to Idalia evacuees
Idalia 8 PM Tuesday
Idalia continues to strengthen in Gulf of Mexico