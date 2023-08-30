3-Degree Guarantee
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help

His death marks the eighth custody death at Fulton County Jail since January.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In late August, Samuel Lawrence sent a letter to the federal courthouse in Atlanta asking for help surrounding his treatment at Fulton County Jail.

“Can you please tell someone to check on me? Get help. Get help, please. They’re hurting me in here,” a portion of the 12-page, handwritten letter states.

Lawrence’s listed address on the letter was Fulton County Jail, Room 408, on Rice Street. It was mailed to the U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta.

A copy of the letter, provided to Atlanta News First by his family, shows it was stamped into the system on Aug. 22.

Lawrence was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 26, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence’s death marks the eighth custody death at the Fulton County Jail since January. It’s the 25th custody death since 2019.

Samuel Lawrence sent a letter to the federal courthouse in Atlanta asking for help surrounding his treatment at Fulton County Jail. Four days letter, he was found unresponsive in his cell. (Family)

“Only thing I know, I’ve got a son I’ll never see again,” said Frank Richardson, Samuel’s dad. “If I make it to the other side, I hope I’ll see him there. But right now, I’ve got to carry this in my mind for the rest of my life.”

Richardson said his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In July, the Department of Justice launched a civil investigation into the condition at the Fulton County Jail, specifically focused on how those with mental illness are treated.

Lawrence was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department and booked at the Rice Street Jail on December 26, 2022 for second degree arson.

He was being held on a $30,000 bond.

“When he went in there, he was okay. He knows what he did. He knew what he was going for, but why did he have to come out in a body bag,” said Richardson.

Samuel’s letter detailed alleged malnourishment and mistreatment under the jail staff’s care. Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with Sheriff Pat Labat. A spokesperson emailed back saying he was not available for an interview.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner said the results of the autopsy, including the manner and cause of death, were still pending.

Lawrence’s family said they are pursuing a private autopsy report.

“It was heartbreaking just to know that he was in there with no help, no one to help look out for him,” said Sheba Terrell, Lawrence’s cousin.

Richardson said he would like to see more accountability for jail staff along with an improved surveillance camera system inside the jail.

