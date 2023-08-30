Walmart announces plans to return neighborhood market to Vine City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jobs, fresh produce, and pharmacy services are returning to Vine City.

It comes after the Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City burned down last December creating what many called a food desert in the neighborhood.

Walmart now has a way forward. The store is set to reopen as a neighborhood market by May of next year.

On Tuesday local residents had a chance to meet with Walmart representatives and local city officials to learn more about what they can expect to see when doors reopen.

“This is something we are going to do in Atlanta that we haven’t done anywhere else so it’s going to be one of the first wellness stores that we’re going to build and simply put this is going to be a grocery store,” National Walmart Grocery Representative Kelvin Buncum said.

This time Walmart officials said the neighborhood market will be primarily focused on only grocery and pharmacy services.

“One of the biggest changes you will see from shopping here as opposed to shopping in the supercenter is you will see the grocery offering as soon as you walk in the building, we will also have a full-service deli counter, and also a prepared foods section,” Walmart Director of Real estate Jessica Howell said.

The store will also have a bakery, money services, self-checkout, online pick-up and it will be the first neighborhood Walmart market with an Atlanta Police touchdown station built inside.

“Those set of officers will be able to come in there, have community meetings, take notes, keep control of evidence etcetera, and charge their phones, charge their body cams,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The substation is intended to help deter criminal activity and provide more safety in the area.

Residents said without a Walmart open in the area for the last nine months their neighborhood has been a food desert for residents without transportation.

“I didn’t have a way to go get groceries at times so the Walmart was really convenient. I’m just glad it’s going to come back,” Vine City resident and Clark Atlanta University Student, Jonathan Walker said.

According to Walmart officials, the store will also bring roughly 135 hourly jobs back to the area.

