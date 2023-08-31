3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say

1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate was killed and two others were injured during a stabbing incident at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the jail near 3:22 p.m. The scene is still active, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is the ninth Fulton County inmate death this year. In July, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into living conditions, improper use of force and other problems at Fulton County Jail.

RELATED: Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail

And last week, the nation’s eyes were on the jail as former President Donald Trump surrendered in relation to a Fulton County indictment.

After his arrest, Trump cited Fulton County Jail’s “poor and disgraceful conditions” in an email newsletter.

“Seeing the third-world state of that jail made me even more determined to run for president and save our country from permanent decline,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

Latest News

1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
Police and ambulances at the Fulton County Jail
Police and ambulances at the Fulton County Jail
Gov. Kemp focuses on helping storm victims
Gov. Kemp focuses on helping storm victims
Supplies for Hurricane Idalia victims and National Guard troops.
Kroger customers donate essential supplies to service members and Hurricane Idalia victims
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say