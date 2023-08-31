3-Degree Guarantee
26 arrested in Georgia for child sexual exploitation, GBI says

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over two dozen people were arrested in Georgia after a sweeping Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) operation targeting child sex abuse, the GBI said.

Called “Operation Sneaky Peach,” the GBI coordinated with 24 law enforcement agencies to put 26 people behind bars statewide. Each was reportedly charged with child sexual exploitation, whether it be child pornography, chats where people try to solicit children for sex or other sexual abuse cases, the GBI said. Six of those arrested were in metro Atlanta.

Four of the people arrested admitted to current or previous “hands-on sexual offenses” against children, according to the GBI. The operation also found 30 children living in houses where child sexual exploitation was present.

Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of child sexual abuse to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submitting an online report or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

