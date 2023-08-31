3-Degree Guarantee
3 Degree Guarantee: Bringing HOPE to Atlanta’s unhoused

“The community should care because these are our neighbors, these are people who have hit hard times.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When LoveNia Hollier found HOPE Atlanta, a new chapter of her life began.

“Abuse, domestic violence…I have really been running all my life,” said LoveNia Hollier.

A new chapter where she didn’t have to worry about food or housing. A new chapter where she had encouragement and support.

“There are times I want to give up, but I hear him tell me, ‘Keep the faith, keep the faith, Ms. Hollier,’” she said.

HOPE Atlanta exists to support people struggling with homelessness.

“We care because these are our neighbors,” said Kellie Glenn with HOPE Atlanta. “A lot of people have a stereotype of what homelessness is. Circumstances happen. Maintenance repair on your vehicle can cause homelessness, serious medical conditions can cause homelessness, and loss of a loved one can cause homelessness.”

HOPE Atlanta helps with housing, food, and eviction issues. They hand out resources to unhoused people near the airport, in camps, or on MARTA.

“We don’t necessarily wait for people to find hope. Hope goes and finds the people who are in need,” said Glenn.

To learn more about HOPE Atlanta and for more ways to get involved, click the link below.

LEARN MORE:

The Three Degree Guarantee helps raise money for nonprofit organizations serving the metro Atlanta community. To date, we’ve donated over $100,000 to local charities.

