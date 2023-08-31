3-Degree Guarantee
All-clear given at Hartsfield-Jackson airport after reports of ‘suspicious package’

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have cleared a “suspicious package” reported outside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s international terminal, officials say.

APD’s Explosive Ordinance Division was originally called to reports of a suspicious package or bag at 1600 Maynard H. Jackson Junior Blvd., according to police. The road to the international terminal was blocked off by police vehicles, but has since been reopened, the airport said on social media.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

