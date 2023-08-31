Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in an Aug. 22 burglary.

Two men reportedly broke into a maintenance room at the Oglethorpe Place apartment complex at 835 Oglethorpe Avenue SW just before 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said surveillance footage captured one of the men carrying refrigerant, gauges, batteries, a sawzall and a “large tank to check A/C leaks with” out of the room.

Police described that man as a Black man with a beard, black tank top, black hat, and bicep tattoos on both forearms. The other man, who was not caught on camera, was described as a Black male wearing a red t-shirt, a dark hoodie and open-toed shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

