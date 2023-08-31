Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The shooting deaths of a brother and sister in Gwinnett County are under investigation and police are asking for information on what led up to their deaths, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by. Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office found the two died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. You can also report anonymously online.

