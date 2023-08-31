Clayton County police searching for missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Luis Long, 49, was last seen at the 11000th block of Heritage Drive in Hampton on Wednesday. Police said he has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

Police said Long possibly wondered or walked away from his home.

Long is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′8 and weighs 180 pounds.

Long was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jeans and white slippers with Sesame Street characters on them.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.