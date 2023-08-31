1 injured as crews battle massive South Fulton house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a massive fire broke out at a large home in South Fulton on Thursday afternoon, a fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 3000 block of Demooney Road Thursday afternoon and were seen putting out flames around 5 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

@sfgafirerescue is on the scene of a working housefire in the 3000 block of Demooney Road in the @COSFGA . No injuries are reported and crews are fighting a defensive fire. PIO in route. pic.twitter.com/jURr7VFwqa — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) August 31, 2023

