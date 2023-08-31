1 injured as crews battle massive South Fulton house fire
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a massive fire broke out at a large home in South Fulton on Thursday afternoon, a fire spokesperson said.
Firefighters responded to the home on the 3000 block of Demooney Road Thursday afternoon and were seen putting out flames around 5 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.
