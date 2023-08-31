District to install metal detectors at all high school stadiums in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week the Henry County Board of Education approved a $2.1 million dollar purchase of 20 new weapons detection systems manufactured by Evolv Technologies.

Each high school in Henry County will all receive a pair of the new metal detectors which will be installed at the main entrances to their football stadiums.

“This is a proactive step that Henry County Schools is taking,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said.

Last spring Henry County Schools used the same brand of metal detectors at all 10 of their high school graduation ceremonies.

The school system says the technology, combined with a clear bag requirement, resulted in an unobtrusive and effective screening process during graduation, which they’re now hoping to continue at large events like Friday night football games.

Superintendent Davis says the decision to install metal detectors at all Henry County High School stadiums also come after months of community conversations about increasing campus security.

“I actually think it’s great,” Liz Taylor, a mother of a McDonough High School student said.“If there are rival teams and people get angry with each other at least they made sure no one has weapons.”

Superintendent Davis says the metal detectors will be installed at every stadium entrance this football season and she expects a “seamless” entry process to follow.

“Individuals will really find that their entrance into the stadium is as it typically would be, but now with this added layer of security for the protection of our entire community while on our campus,” Davis said.

Davis says the board is also continuing the exploration of additional investments in more portable weapons detection technology that could be used at gymnasiums, fields, and other venues for smaller events routinely attended by guests from outside the school community.

