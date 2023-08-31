FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable tonight, Cooler tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds are lingering across north Georgia as we head into the evening hours, but temperatures remain quite comfortable. We will gradually slide towards the lower 70s overnight, with morning lows bottoming out in the upper 60s for most locations; near 70 in Atlanta.

Dipping to the upper 60s/lower 70s. (Atlanta News First)

Clouds will linger for majority of Friday and will work in tandem with an easterly breeze to keep temperatures a little cooler during afternoon. A stray shower is possible tomorrow morning, but it should not be impactful. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the low 80s for most of our region. Sunshine will break through the clouds by Saturday bringing temperatures back to the mid 80s.

The forecast will remain dry through Labor Day weekend and into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will return to the 90s with rain chances returning Tuesday/Wednesday.

Temperatures top out in the mid 80s (Atlanta News First)

