3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable tonight, Cooler tomorrow

By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds are lingering across north Georgia as we head into the evening hours, but temperatures remain quite comfortable. We will gradually slide towards the lower 70s overnight, with morning lows bottoming out in the upper 60s for most locations; near 70 in Atlanta.

Dipping to the upper 60s/lower 70s.
Dipping to the upper 60s/lower 70s.(Atlanta News First)

Clouds will linger for majority of Friday and will work in tandem with an easterly breeze to keep temperatures a little cooler during afternoon. A stray shower is possible tomorrow morning, but it should not be impactful. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the low 80s for most of our region. Sunshine will break through the clouds by Saturday bringing temperatures back to the mid 80s.

The forecast will remain dry through Labor Day weekend and into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will return to the 90s with rain chances returning Tuesday/Wednesday.

Temperatures top out in the mid 80s
Temperatures top out in the mid 80s(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
‘Get help’ Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail days after sending letter to federal court
‘They’re hurting me in here’: Athens man dies inside Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says

Latest News

Gradual clearing with pleasant temperatures
First Alert | A tranquil weather pattern emerges
Calmer, Comfortable Weather in Store for Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather for Labor Day Weekend
Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. Isolated showers will return on Friday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, lower humidity today in metro Atlanta
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend