FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, lower humidity today in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. Isolated showers will return on Friday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 0%

Lower humidity today

A cool front moved through north Georgia, which will lead to lower humidity today. Temperatures are cooler this morning -- in the 60s -- and you’ll notice a more comfortable afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Forecast for Atlanta today (Atlanta News First)

Isolated showers Friday

A weak system will produce isolated showers in metro Atlanta and west Georgia on Friday morning. The overall coverage of showers will be at 20% and no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Dry for Labor Day weekend

It will stay dry from Saturday through much of next week with highs gradually warming back into the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.