3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, lower humidity today in metro Atlanta

Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. Isolated showers will return on Friday.
By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. Isolated showers will return on Friday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 0%

Lower humidity today

A cool front moved through north Georgia, which will lead to lower humidity today. Temperatures are cooler this morning -- in the 60s -- and you’ll notice a more comfortable afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Forecast for Atlanta today
Forecast for Atlanta today(Atlanta News First)

Isolated showers Friday

A weak system will produce isolated showers in metro Atlanta and west Georgia on Friday morning. The overall coverage of showers will be at 20% and no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon
Forecast map for Friday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Dry for Labor Day weekend

It will stay dry from Saturday through much of next week with highs gradually warming back into the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta, which is just above the Georgia and Florida line.
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on NC, causes widespread flooding in coastal SC
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
11 people taken to hospital after Delta flight lands in Atlanta, airline says
Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle is closed in both directions because of flooding.
Roads close due to flooding throughout metro Atlanta Tuesday night

Latest News

Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. Isolated showers will return on Friday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, lower humidity today in metro Atlanta
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather returns; Nice Labor Day weekend
Heavier downpours remain to our south
First Alert | Rain lingers this evening
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Nice Labor Day weekend ahead